FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FFSM exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.18 and at a high of 29.46.

Follow Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
29.18 29.46
Year Range
21.79 29.70
Previous Close
29.54
Open
29.46
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
Low
29.18
High
29.46
Volume
59
Daily Change
-0.95%
Month Change
2.67%
6 Months Change
16.20%
Year Change
7.06%
