FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF
29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FFSM ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.18 e ad un massimo di 29.46.
Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FFSM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.18 29.46
Intervallo Annuale
21.79 29.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.54
- Apertura
- 29.46
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- Minimo
- 29.18
- Massimo
- 29.46
- Volume
- 59
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.95%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 16.20%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.06%
21 settembre, domenica