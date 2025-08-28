QuotazioniSezioni
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FFSM ha avuto una variazione del -0.95% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.18 e ad un massimo di 29.46.

Segui le dinamiche di Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.18 29.46
Intervallo Annuale
21.79 29.70
Chiusura Precedente
29.54
Apertura
29.46
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
Minimo
29.18
Massimo
29.46
Volume
59
Variazione giornaliera
-0.95%
Variazione Mensile
2.67%
Variazione Semestrale
16.20%
Variazione Annuale
7.06%
21 settembre, domenica