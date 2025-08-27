报价部分
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日FFSM汇率已更改-0.95%。当日，交易品种以低点29.18和高点29.46进行交易。

关注Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
29.18 29.46
年范围
21.79 29.70
前一天收盘价
29.54
开盘价
29.46
卖价
29.26
买价
29.56
最低价
29.18
最高价
29.46
交易量
59
日变化
-0.95%
月变化
2.67%
6个月变化
16.20%
年变化
7.06%
21 九月, 星期日