货币 / FFSM
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF
29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FFSM汇率已更改-0.95%。当日，交易品种以低点29.18和高点29.46进行交易。
关注Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FFSM新闻
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- U.S. Indices Surge With Nasdaq And S&P 500 Leading Before FOMC Rate Decision
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 4-Day Win Streak Snapped
- 2026 Expected S&P 500 EPS Hasn’t Wavered Much From Expected 14% Growth Rate
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- What Should You Expect During A Bull Market For Stocks?
- The S&P 500, Dow And Nasdaq Since 2000 Highs As Of August 2025
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- Chart Of The Day: Should You Worry About This September?
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Inflation Worries Snap 3-Week Win Streak
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- U.S. ETF Growth Easily Outpaces Market Gains Since 2020
- Markets Weekly Outlook: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, U.S. ISM Services PMIs, Eurozone Inflation
- S&P 500 Earnings: S&P 500 EPS Growth For 2025 Has Risen From 8% To 10% Since Late June
- Why A Government Shutdown Is Unlikely To Alter The Stock Market's Course
- Nasdaq Leads U.S. Indices In Indecisive Moves: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq Overview
- Above The Noise: Positive Signs For U.S. Economy And Markets
日范围
29.18 29.46
年范围
21.79 29.70
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.54
- 开盘价
- 29.46
- 卖价
- 29.26
- 买价
- 29.56
- 最低价
- 29.18
- 最高价
- 29.46
- 交易量
- 59
- 日变化
- -0.95%
- 月变化
- 2.67%
- 6个月变化
- 16.20%
- 年变化
- 7.06%
21 九月, 星期日