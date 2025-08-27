Divisas / FFSM
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF
29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FFSM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
29.18 29.46
Rango anual
21.79 29.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.54
- Open
- 29.46
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- Low
- 29.18
- High
- 29.46
- Volumen
- 59
- Cambio diario
- -0.95%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.67%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.20%
- Cambio anual
- 7.06%
21 septiembre, domingo