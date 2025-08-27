CotizacionesSecciones
FFSM: Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

29.26 USD 0.28 (0.95%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FFSM de hoy ha cambiado un -0.95%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 29.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.46.

Rango diario
29.18 29.46
Rango anual
21.79 29.70
Cierres anteriores
29.54
Open
29.46
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
Low
29.18
High
29.46
Volumen
59
Cambio diario
-0.95%
Cambio mensual
2.67%
Cambio a 6 meses
16.20%
Cambio anual
7.06%
21 septiembre, domingo