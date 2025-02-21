Moedas / FET
FET: Forum Energy Technologies Inc
27.02 USD 0.57 (2.16%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FET para hoje mudou para 2.16%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.25 e o mais alto foi 27.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Forum Energy Technologies Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
26.25 27.25
Faixa anual
12.78 27.68
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.45
- Open
- 26.35
- Bid
- 27.02
- Ask
- 27.32
- Low
- 26.25
- High
- 27.25
- Volume
- 315
- Mudança diária
- 2.16%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.23%
- Mudança anual
- 75.91%
