QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FET
Tornare a Azioni

FET: Forum Energy Technologies Inc

26.32 USD 1.09 (3.98%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FET ha avuto una variazione del -3.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.28 e ad un massimo di 27.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FET News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.28 27.32
Intervallo Annuale
12.78 27.68
Chiusura Precedente
27.41
Apertura
27.32
Bid
26.32
Ask
26.62
Minimo
26.28
Massimo
27.32
Volume
156
Variazione giornaliera
-3.98%
Variazione Mensile
1.46%
Variazione Semestrale
30.75%
Variazione Annuale
71.35%
21 settembre, domenica