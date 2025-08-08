Moedas / FDIS
FDIS: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF
103.47 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FDIS para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 103.46 e o mais alto foi 104.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDIS Notícias
Faixa diária
103.46 104.12
Faixa anual
74.08 104.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 103.75
- Open
- 104.01
- Bid
- 103.47
- Ask
- 103.77
- Low
- 103.46
- High
- 104.12
- Volume
- 168
- Mudança diária
- -0.27%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.01%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 22.59%
- Mudança anual
- 17.79%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- $-251.312 bilh
- Projeç.
- $-406.051 bilh
- Prév.
- $-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 4.04 milh
- Prév.
- 4.01 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -2.0%
- Prév.
- 2.0%
16:35
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.641%