CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / FDIS
Voltar para Ações

FDIS: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

103.47 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do FDIS para hoje mudou para -0.27%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 103.46 e o mais alto foi 104.12.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Tela cheia
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FDIS Notícias

Faixa diária
103.46 104.12
Faixa anual
74.08 104.75
Fechamento anterior
103.75
Open
104.01
Bid
103.47
Ask
103.77
Low
103.46
High
104.12
Volume
168
Mudança diária
-0.27%
Mudança mensal
5.01%
Mudança de 6 meses
22.59%
Mudança anual
17.79%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
$​-251.312 bilh
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-439.822 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%