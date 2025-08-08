QuotesSections
Currencies / FDIS
FDIS: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

103.47 USD 0.28 (0.27%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDIS exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.46 and at a high of 104.12.

Follow Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
103.46 104.12
Year Range
74.08 104.75
Previous Close
103.75
Open
104.01
Bid
103.47
Ask
103.77
Low
103.46
High
104.12
Volume
168
Daily Change
-0.27%
Month Change
5.01%
6 Months Change
22.59%
Year Change
17.79%
23 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Current Account
Act
$​-251.312 B
Fcst
$​-406.051 B
Prev
$​-439.822 B
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales
Act
Fcst
4.04 M
Prev
4.01 M
14:00
USD
Existing Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.0%
Prev
2.0%
16:35
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.641%