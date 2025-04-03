Moedas / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
20.02 USD 0.74 (3.84%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FC para hoje mudou para 3.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.35 e o mais alto foi 20.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Franklin Covey Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FC Notícias
Faixa diária
19.35 20.02
Faixa anual
18.13 44.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.28
- Open
- 19.41
- Bid
- 20.02
- Ask
- 20.32
- Low
- 19.35
- High
- 20.02
- Volume
- 56
- Mudança diária
- 3.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.40%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -27.75%
- Mudança anual
- -51.35%
