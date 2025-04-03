Divisas / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
19.28 USD 0.19 (0.98%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FC de hoy ha cambiado un -0.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 19.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Franklin Covey Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
19.24 20.07
Rango anual
18.13 44.17
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.47
- Open
- 19.82
- Bid
- 19.28
- Ask
- 19.58
- Low
- 19.24
- High
- 20.07
- Volumen
- 219
- Cambio diario
- -0.98%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.38%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -30.42%
- Cambio anual
- -53.15%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B