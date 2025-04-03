货币 / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
19.34 USD 0.13 (0.67%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FC汇率已更改-0.67%。当日，交易品种以低点19.24和高点20.07进行交易。
关注Franklin Covey Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FC新闻
- US screwworm patient recovered, Maryland says, as ranchers criticize secrecy
- General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Franklin Covey board approves $50 million share repurchase program
- Franklin Covey promotes Holly Procter to enterprise division president
- Franklin Covey's Q3 Was Rough, But The Long-Term Story Is Still Intact (NYSE:FC)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Tripadvisor Shares Jump - Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Franklin Covey Co. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FC)
- Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Franklin Covey, Borr Drilling And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)
- Franklin Covey Q3 2025 slides: Revenue and EBITDA decline, guidance lowered
- Earnings call transcript: Franklin Covey Q3 2025 misses EPS and revenue forecasts
- Franklin Covey announces Q3 fiscal 2025 results and schedules earnings call
- Franklin Covey shares tumble as Q3 results miss estimates
- Franklin Covey earnings missed by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Unifirst, Franklin Covey set to report earnings Wednesday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Franklin Covey Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Election of Directors
- Franklin Covey to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- FranklinCovey Hosts Exclusive Live Webinar with Bestselling Authors, Amy Edmondson, Stephen M. R. Covey and Liz Wiseman on The Power of Leadership in Uncertain Times
- Training Industry Names FranklinCovey as a 2025 Top 20 Leadership Training Company for the 15th Time
- FranklinCovey Launches the FranklinCovey Coaching Suite, a Results-Focused Data-Driven Offering Which Accelerates Leadership Impact Across Organizations
- Franklin Covey Stock: Post-Selloff Thoughts (NYSE:FC)
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
日范围
19.24 20.07
年范围
18.13 44.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.47
- 开盘价
- 19.82
- 卖价
- 19.34
- 买价
- 19.64
- 最低价
- 19.24
- 最高价
- 20.07
- 交易量
- 202
- 日变化
- -0.67%
- 月变化
- -1.07%
- 6个月变化
- -30.21%
- 年变化
- -53.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值