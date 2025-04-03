KurseKategorien
Währungen / FC
Zurück zum Aktien

FC: Franklin Covey Company

19.80 USD 0.13 (0.65%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FC hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.03 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Franklin Covey Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FC News

Tagesspanne
19.75 20.03
Jahresspanne
18.13 44.17
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.93
Eröffnung
19.99
Bid
19.80
Ask
20.10
Tief
19.75
Hoch
20.03
Volumen
50
Tagesänderung
-0.65%
Monatsänderung
1.28%
6-Monatsänderung
-28.55%
Jahresänderung
-51.88%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K