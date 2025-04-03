Währungen / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
19.80 USD 0.13 (0.65%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FC hat sich für heute um -0.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.75 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Franklin Covey Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
FC News
FranklinCovey Hosts Exclusive Live Webinar with Bestselling Authors, Amy Edmondson, Stephen M. R. Covey and Liz Wiseman on The Power of Leadership in Uncertain Times
Tagesspanne
19.75 20.03
Jahresspanne
18.13 44.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.93
- Eröffnung
- 19.99
- Bid
- 19.80
- Ask
- 20.10
- Tief
- 19.75
- Hoch
- 20.03
- Volumen
- 50
- Tagesänderung
- -0.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.28%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -28.55%
- Jahresänderung
- -51.88%
