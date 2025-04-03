QuotazioniSezioni
FC: Franklin Covey Company

19.81 USD 0.12 (0.60%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FC ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.68 e ad un massimo di 20.03.

Segui le dinamiche di Franklin Covey Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.68 20.03
Intervallo Annuale
18.13 44.17
Chiusura Precedente
19.93
Apertura
19.99
Bid
19.81
Ask
20.11
Minimo
19.68
Massimo
20.03
Volume
166
Variazione giornaliera
-0.60%
Variazione Mensile
1.33%
Variazione Semestrale
-28.51%
Variazione Annuale
-51.86%
