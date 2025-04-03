Valute / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
19.81 USD 0.12 (0.60%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FC ha avuto una variazione del -0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.68 e ad un massimo di 20.03.
Segui le dinamiche di Franklin Covey Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.68 20.03
Intervallo Annuale
18.13 44.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.93
- Apertura
- 19.99
- Bid
- 19.81
- Ask
- 20.11
- Minimo
- 19.68
- Massimo
- 20.03
- Volume
- 166
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -28.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -51.86%
21 settembre, domenica