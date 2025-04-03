통화 / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
19.81 USD 0.12 (0.60%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FC 환율이 오늘 -0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.68이고 고가는 20.03이었습니다.
Franklin Covey Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FC News
일일 변동 비율
19.68 20.03
년간 변동
18.13 44.17
- 이전 종가
- 19.93
- 시가
- 19.99
- Bid
- 19.81
- Ask
- 20.11
- 저가
- 19.68
- 고가
- 20.03
- 볼륨
- 166
- 일일 변동
- -0.60%
- 월 변동
- 1.33%
- 6개월 변동
- -28.51%
- 년간 변동율
- -51.86%
20 9월, 토요일