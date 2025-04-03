通貨 / FC
FC: Franklin Covey Company
19.93 USD 0.65 (3.37%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FCの今日の為替レートは、3.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.35の安値と20.06の高値で取引されました。
Franklin Covey Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FC News
- US screwworm patient recovered, Maryland says, as ranchers criticize secrecy
- General Motors To Rally Around 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - The Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Franklin Covey board approves $50 million share repurchase program
- Franklin Covey promotes Holly Procter to enterprise division president
- Franklin Covey's Q3 Was Rough, But The Long-Term Story Is Still Intact (NYSE:FC)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Tripadvisor Shares Jump - Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Franklin Covey Co. 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FC)
- Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Franklin Covey, Borr Drilling And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)
- Franklin Covey Q3 2025 slides: Revenue and EBITDA decline, guidance lowered
- Earnings call transcript: Franklin Covey Q3 2025 misses EPS and revenue forecasts
- Franklin Covey announces Q3 fiscal 2025 results and schedules earnings call
- Franklin Covey shares tumble as Q3 results miss estimates
- Franklin Covey earnings missed by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Unifirst, Franklin Covey set to report earnings Wednesday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Franklin Covey Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings - Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Election of Directors
- Franklin Covey to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
- FranklinCovey Hosts Exclusive Live Webinar with Bestselling Authors, Amy Edmondson, Stephen M. R. Covey and Liz Wiseman on The Power of Leadership in Uncertain Times
- FranklinCovey Hosts Exclusive Live Webinar with Bestselling Authors, Amy Edmondson, Stephen M. R. Covey and Liz Wiseman on The Power of Leadership in Uncertain Times
- Training Industry Names FranklinCovey as a 2025 Top 20 Leadership Training Company for the 15th Time
- FranklinCovey Launches the FranklinCovey Coaching Suite, a Results-Focused Data-Driven Offering Which Accelerates Leadership Impact Across Organizations
- Franklin Covey Stock: Post-Selloff Thoughts (NYSE:FC)
- RH Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Apple, Tesla, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)
1日のレンジ
19.35 20.06
1年のレンジ
18.13 44.17
- 以前の終値
- 19.28
- 始値
- 19.41
- 買値
- 19.93
- 買値
- 20.23
- 安値
- 19.35
- 高値
- 20.06
- 出来高
- 164
- 1日の変化
- 3.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -28.08%
- 1年の変化
- -51.57%
