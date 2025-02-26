Moedas / FAT
FAT: FAT Brands Inc
1.93 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FAT para hoje mudou para 1.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.89 e o mais alto foi 1.98.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FAT Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FAT Notícias
Faixa diária
1.89 1.98
Faixa anual
1.75 6.17
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.91
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Low
- 1.89
- High
- 1.98
- Volume
- 51
- Mudança diária
- 1.05%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -34.58%
- Mudança anual
- -61.17%
