货币 / FAT
FAT: FAT Brands Inc
1.91 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FAT汇率已更改-0.52%。当日，交易品种以低点1.90和高点1.97进行交易。
关注FAT Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FAT新闻
- Andy Wiederhorn returns as CEO of FAT Brands
- Twin Hospitality Group appoints Andy Wiederhorn as board chairman
- Twin Hospitality Is Mirroring FAT Brands' Net Losses, Cash Burn, And Precarious Liquidity
- FAT Brands Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FAT)
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- FAT Brands earnings missed by $1.85, revenue fell short of estimates
- FAT Brands Q2 2025 slides reveal sales decline amid continued expansion plans
- Fat Brands warrants expire and are delisted from Nasdaq
- Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates 30 Years All Summer Long with Limited Time Menu
- Fazoli’s Debuts First International Location in Canada
- FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference
- Fat Brands director Elenowitz buys $2,200 in preferred stock
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.1 amid challenges
- Pretzelmaker Cranks Up the Heat with Cheetos ® Flamin’ Hot ® Pretzel Bites
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.22 amid market challenges
- Another popular casual restaurant chain closes locations
- Beloved breakfast restaurant chain closing more locations
- Struggling barbecue chain closes restaurants in huge downsizing
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Twin Hospitality Group (TWNP) Hit Hard by Hooters’ Bankruptcy Shockwaves - TipRanks.com
日范围
1.90 1.97
年范围
1.75 6.17
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.92
- 开盘价
- 1.96
- 卖价
- 1.91
- 买价
- 2.21
- 最低价
- 1.90
- 最高价
- 1.97
- 交易量
- 40
- 日变化
- -0.52%
- 月变化
- 5.52%
- 6个月变化
- -35.25%
- 年变化
- -61.57%
