FAT: FAT Brands Inc
1.92 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FAT exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.91 and at a high of 1.96.
Follow FAT Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAT News
- Andy Wiederhorn returns as CEO of FAT Brands
- Twin Hospitality Group appoints Andy Wiederhorn as board chairman
- Twin Hospitality Is Mirroring FAT Brands' Net Losses, Cash Burn, And Precarious Liquidity
- FAT Brands Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FAT)
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- FAT Brands earnings missed by $1.85, revenue fell short of estimates
- FAT Brands Q2 2025 slides reveal sales decline amid continued expansion plans
- Fat Brands warrants expire and are delisted from Nasdaq
- Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates 30 Years All Summer Long with Limited Time Menu
- Fazoli’s Debuts First International Location in Canada
- FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference
- Fat Brands director Elenowitz buys $2,200 in preferred stock
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.1 amid challenges
- Pretzelmaker Cranks Up the Heat with Cheetos ® Flamin’ Hot ® Pretzel Bites
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.22 amid market challenges
- Another popular casual restaurant chain closes locations
- Beloved breakfast restaurant chain closing more locations
- Struggling barbecue chain closes restaurants in huge downsizing
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Twin Hospitality Group (TWNP) Hit Hard by Hooters’ Bankruptcy Shockwaves - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
1.91 1.96
Year Range
1.75 6.17
- Previous Close
- 1.93
- Open
- 1.94
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Low
- 1.91
- High
- 1.96
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 6.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.92%
- Year Change
- -61.37%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev