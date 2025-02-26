通貨 / FAT
FAT: FAT Brands Inc
1.93 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FATの今日の為替レートは、1.05%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.89の安値と1.98の高値で取引されました。
FAT Brands Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FAT News
- Andy Wiederhorn returns as CEO of FAT Brands
- Twin Hospitality Group appoints Andy Wiederhorn as board chairman
- Twin Hospitality Is Mirroring FAT Brands' Net Losses, Cash Burn, And Precarious Liquidity
- FAT Brands Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FAT)
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- FAT Brands earnings missed by $1.85, revenue fell short of estimates
- FAT Brands Q2 2025 slides reveal sales decline amid continued expansion plans
- Fat Brands warrants expire and are delisted from Nasdaq
- Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates 30 Years All Summer Long with Limited Time Menu
- Fazoli’s Debuts First International Location in Canada
- FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference
- Fat Brands director Elenowitz buys $2,200 in preferred stock
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.1 amid challenges
- Pretzelmaker Cranks Up the Heat with Cheetos ® Flamin’ Hot ® Pretzel Bites
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.22 amid market challenges
- Another popular casual restaurant chain closes locations
- Beloved breakfast restaurant chain closing more locations
- Struggling barbecue chain closes restaurants in huge downsizing
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Twin Hospitality Group (TWNP) Hit Hard by Hooters’ Bankruptcy Shockwaves - TipRanks.com
1日のレンジ
1.89 1.98
1年のレンジ
1.75 6.17
- 以前の終値
- 1.91
- 始値
- 1.90
- 買値
- 1.93
- 買値
- 2.23
- 安値
- 1.89
- 高値
- 1.98
- 出来高
- 51
- 1日の変化
- 1.05%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.58%
- 1年の変化
- -61.17%
