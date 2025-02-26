Valute / FAT
FAT: FAT Brands Inc
1.91 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.90 e ad un massimo di 1.96.
Segui le dinamiche di FAT Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.90 1.96
Intervallo Annuale
1.75 6.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.93
- Apertura
- 1.91
- Bid
- 1.91
- Ask
- 2.21
- Minimo
- 1.90
- Massimo
- 1.96
- Volume
- 62
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -61.57%
21 settembre, domenica