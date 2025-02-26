QuotazioniSezioni
FAT: FAT Brands Inc

1.91 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FAT ha avuto una variazione del -1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.90 e ad un massimo di 1.96.

Segui le dinamiche di FAT Brands Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.90 1.96
Intervallo Annuale
1.75 6.17
Chiusura Precedente
1.93
Apertura
1.91
Bid
1.91
Ask
2.21
Minimo
1.90
Massimo
1.96
Volume
62
Variazione giornaliera
-1.04%
Variazione Mensile
5.52%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.25%
Variazione Annuale
-61.57%
