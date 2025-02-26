통화 / FAT
FAT: FAT Brands Inc
1.91 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FAT 환율이 오늘 -1.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.90이고 고가는 1.96이었습니다.
FAT Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FAT News
- Andy Wiederhorn returns as CEO of FAT Brands
- Twin Hospitality Group appoints Andy Wiederhorn as board chairman
- Twin Hospitality Is Mirroring FAT Brands' Net Losses, Cash Burn, And Precarious Liquidity
- FAT Brands Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FAT)
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- FAT Brands earnings missed by $1.85, revenue fell short of estimates
- FAT Brands Q2 2025 slides reveal sales decline amid continued expansion plans
- Fat Brands warrants expire and are delisted from Nasdaq
- Hurricane Grill & Wings Celebrates 30 Years All Summer Long with Limited Time Menu
- Fazoli’s Debuts First International Location in Canada
- FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Virtual Conference
- Fat Brands director Elenowitz buys $2,200 in preferred stock
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.1 amid challenges
- Pretzelmaker Cranks Up the Heat with Cheetos ® Flamin’ Hot ® Pretzel Bites
- FAT Brands stock hits 52-week low at $2.22 amid market challenges
- Another popular casual restaurant chain closes locations
- Beloved breakfast restaurant chain closing more locations
- Struggling barbecue chain closes restaurants in huge downsizing
- FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Twin Hospitality Group (TWNP) Hit Hard by Hooters’ Bankruptcy Shockwaves - TipRanks.com
일일 변동 비율
1.90 1.96
년간 변동
1.75 6.17
- 이전 종가
- 1.93
- 시가
- 1.91
- Bid
- 1.91
- Ask
- 2.21
- 저가
- 1.90
- 고가
- 1.96
- 볼륨
- 62
- 일일 변동
- -1.04%
- 월 변동
- 5.52%
- 6개월 변동
- -35.25%
- 년간 변동율
- -61.57%
