Moedas / EVTC
EVTC: Evertec Inc
33.75 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EVTC para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 33.52 e o mais alto foi 33.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Evertec Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EVTC Notícias
Faixa diária
33.52 33.96
Faixa anual
31.41 38.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 33.73
- Open
- 33.86
- Bid
- 33.75
- Ask
- 34.05
- Low
- 33.52
- High
- 33.96
- Volume
- 60
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.74%
- Mudança anual
- 0.45%
