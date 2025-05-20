Currencies / EVTC
EVTC: Evertec Inc
33.22 USD 0.11 (0.33%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EVTC exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.10 and at a high of 33.40.
Follow Evertec Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EVTC News
- EVTC vs. RBA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Evertec reports unauthorized transactions at Brazilian subsidiary Sinqia
- Are Investors Undervaluing Evertec (EVTC) Right Now?
- Hackers Target Evertec’s Sinqia in $77 Million Pix Breach, HSBC Among Banks Hit - TipRanks.com
- Has Evertec (EVTC) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- EVTC vs. RBA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Evertec to acquire 75% stake in Brazil’s Tecnobank for $144 million
- All You Need to Know About Evertec (EVTC) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Is Evertec (EVTC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- EVTC or RBA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Global Payments Q2 Earnings Beat on Issuer Solutions Strength
- Is Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 6th
- EVERTEC, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EVTC)
- EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Evertec (EVTC) Q2 Revenue Jumps 8%
- Compared to Estimates, Evertec (EVTC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Evertec (EVTC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Evertec (EVTC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Will Evertec (EVTC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Evertec director Polak sells $80k in shares
- Evertec stock rating reiterated at outperform by William Blair
- EVERTEC reports results of annual stockholder meeting
- Evertec stock hits 52-week high at $38.32 amid steady growth
Daily Range
33.10 33.40
Year Range
31.41 38.38
- Previous Close
- 33.11
- Open
- 33.31
- Bid
- 33.22
- Ask
- 33.52
- Low
- 33.10
- High
- 33.40
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- -5.92%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.19%
- Year Change
- -1.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%