EVTC: Evertec Inc
33.73 USD 0.28 (0.84%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EVTC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 33.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 34.47.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Evertec Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
EVTC News
Rango diario
33.35 34.47
Rango anual
31.41 38.38
- Cierres anteriores
- 33.45
- Open
- 33.35
- Bid
- 33.73
- Ask
- 34.03
- Low
- 33.35
- High
- 34.47
- Volumen
- 356
- Cambio diario
- 0.84%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.47%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.79%
- Cambio anual
- 0.39%
