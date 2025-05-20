QuotazioniSezioni
EVTC
EVTC: Evertec Inc

33.66 USD 0.19 (0.56%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EVTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.42 e ad un massimo di 33.97.

Segui le dinamiche di Evertec Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
33.42 33.97
Intervallo Annuale
31.41 38.38
Chiusura Precedente
33.85
Apertura
33.97
Bid
33.66
Ask
33.96
Minimo
33.42
Massimo
33.97
Volume
336
Variazione giornaliera
-0.56%
Variazione Mensile
-4.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.98%
Variazione Annuale
0.18%
20 settembre, sabato