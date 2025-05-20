Valute / EVTC
EVTC: Evertec Inc
33.66 USD 0.19 (0.56%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EVTC ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 33.42 e ad un massimo di 33.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Evertec Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
33.42 33.97
Intervallo Annuale
31.41 38.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.85
- Apertura
- 33.97
- Bid
- 33.66
- Ask
- 33.96
- Minimo
- 33.42
- Massimo
- 33.97
- Volume
- 336
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -7.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.18%
20 settembre, sabato