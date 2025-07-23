Moedas / EFX
EFX: Equifax Inc
262.44 USD 1.78 (0.68%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EFX para hoje mudou para 0.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 259.54 e o mais alto foi 271.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Equifax Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
259.54 271.84
Faixa anual
199.98 295.49
- Fechamento anterior
- 260.66
- Open
- 261.00
- Bid
- 262.44
- Ask
- 262.74
- Low
- 259.54
- High
- 271.84
- Volume
- 3.237 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.24%
- Mudança anual
- -11.18%
