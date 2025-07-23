Devises / EFX
EFX: Equifax Inc
257.60 USD 3.12 (1.20%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de EFX a changé de -1.20% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 256.73 et à un maximum de 262.30.
Suivez la dynamique Equifax Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
EFX Nouvelles
Range quotidien
256.73 262.30
Range Annuel
199.98 295.49
- Clôture Précédente
- 260.72
- Ouverture
- 260.94
- Bid
- 257.60
- Ask
- 257.90
- Plus Bas
- 256.73
- Plus Haut
- 262.30
- Volume
- 1.705 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.20%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.15%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 6.24%
- Changement Annuel
- -12.82%
20 septembre, samedi