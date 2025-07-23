Währungen / EFX
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
EFX: Equifax Inc
260.72 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EFX hat sich für heute um -0.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 260.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 266.79 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Equifax Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFX News
- Equifax schaltet nach Cloud-Transformation auf Offensive/n
- Equifax at JPMorgan U.S. All Stars: Strategic Shift to Offense
- Equifax: After Years Of Depressed Mortgage Activity, The Situation Might Change Soon (EFX)
- Enerflex-Aktie erreicht Rekordhoch von 10,62 USD
- Equifax: A Fair Credit Score in the Stock Market?
- Equifax Inc. (EFX) Presents at Barclays 10th Annual Credit Bureau Forum - Slideshow (NYSE:EFX)
- Tracking Terry Smith’s Fundsmith 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- TransUnion stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- I am a 65-year old single woman with 25 credit cards. How do I cancel them without hurting my credit score?
- Why Is Equifax (EFX) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Equifax board declares quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- ‘She kicked us to the curb’: My father was worth millions. I suspect my mother is stealing my inheritance. What can I do?
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.57%
- Enerflex Q2 2025 slides: Record EBITDA amid natural gas demand growth
- Tracking William Von Mueffling’s Cantillon Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- CRAI vs. EFX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- ‘She lives alone’: My mother-in-law, 86, gets $1,300 in Social Security. Is that enough to live on?
- Verisk Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y
- Fiserv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins, Revenues Miss
- Waste Connections Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Don't Overlook Equifax (EFX) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Equifax Net Income Climbs, Tops Estimate
- Citi lowers Equifax stock price target to $290 on mortgage volume concerns
Tagesspanne
260.15 266.79
Jahresspanne
199.98 295.49
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 262.44
- Eröffnung
- 262.78
- Bid
- 260.72
- Ask
- 261.02
- Tief
- 260.15
- Hoch
- 266.79
- Volumen
- 1.655 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.66%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.43%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.53%
- Jahresänderung
- -11.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K