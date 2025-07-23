KurseKategorien
EFX: Equifax Inc

260.72 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EFX hat sich für heute um -0.66% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 260.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 266.79 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Equifax Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
260.15 266.79
Jahresspanne
199.98 295.49
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
262.44
Eröffnung
262.78
Bid
260.72
Ask
261.02
Tief
260.15
Hoch
266.79
Volumen
1.655 K
Tagesänderung
-0.66%
Monatsänderung
7.43%
6-Monatsänderung
7.53%
Jahresänderung
-11.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K