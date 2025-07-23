QuotazioniSezioni
EFX: Equifax Inc

257.60 USD 3.12 (1.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EFX ha avuto una variazione del -1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 256.73 e ad un massimo di 262.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Equifax Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
256.73 262.30
Intervallo Annuale
199.98 295.49
Chiusura Precedente
260.72
Apertura
260.94
Bid
257.60
Ask
257.90
Minimo
256.73
Massimo
262.30
Volume
1.705 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.20%
Variazione Mensile
6.15%
Variazione Semestrale
6.24%
Variazione Annuale
-12.82%
