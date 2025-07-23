クォートセクション
EFX: Equifax Inc

260.72 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EFXの今日の為替レートは、-0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり260.15の安値と266.79の高値で取引されました。

Equifax Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
260.15 266.79
1年のレンジ
199.98 295.49
以前の終値
262.44
始値
262.78
買値
260.72
買値
261.02
安値
260.15
高値
266.79
出来高
1.655 K
1日の変化
-0.66%
1ヶ月の変化
7.43%
6ヶ月の変化
7.53%
1年の変化
-11.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K