EFX: Equifax Inc
260.72 USD 1.72 (0.66%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EFXの今日の為替レートは、-0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり260.15の安値と266.79の高値で取引されました。
Equifax Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
260.15 266.79
1年のレンジ
199.98 295.49
- 以前の終値
- 262.44
- 始値
- 262.78
- 買値
- 260.72
- 買値
- 261.02
- 安値
- 260.15
- 高値
- 266.79
- 出来高
- 1.655 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.43%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.53%
- 1年の変化
- -11.77%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K