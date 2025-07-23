Currencies / EFX
EFX: Equifax Inc
256.20 USD 0.83 (0.32%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EFX exchange rate has changed by -0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 252.87 and at a high of 257.45.
Follow Equifax Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EFX News
Daily Range
252.87 257.45
Year Range
199.98 295.49
- Previous Close
- 257.03
- Open
- 256.52
- Bid
- 256.20
- Ask
- 256.50
- Low
- 252.87
- High
- 257.45
- Volume
- 842
- Daily Change
- -0.32%
- Month Change
- 5.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.67%
- Year Change
- -13.30%
