EDV: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
68.15 USD 1.18 (1.70%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EDV para hoje mudou para -1.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 67.83 e o mais alto foi 68.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EDV Notícias
Faixa diária
67.83 68.47
Faixa anual
61.56 80.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 69.33
- Open
- 68.25
- Bid
- 68.15
- Ask
- 68.45
- Low
- 67.83
- High
- 68.47
- Volume
- 1.235 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.70%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -3.84%
- Mudança anual
- -14.90%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh