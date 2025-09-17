QuotazioniSezioni
EDV: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

67.94 USD 0.21 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EDV ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.67 e ad un massimo di 68.19.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
67.67 68.19
Intervallo Annuale
61.56 80.67
Chiusura Precedente
68.15
Apertura
68.01
Bid
67.94
Ask
68.24
Minimo
67.67
Massimo
68.19
Volume
1.163 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.31%
Variazione Mensile
6.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.13%
Variazione Annuale
-15.16%
21 settembre, domenica