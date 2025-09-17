Valute / EDV
EDV: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
67.94 USD 0.21 (0.31%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EDV ha avuto una variazione del -0.31% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 67.67 e ad un massimo di 68.19.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
67.67 68.19
Intervallo Annuale
61.56 80.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 68.15
- Apertura
- 68.01
- Bid
- 67.94
- Ask
- 68.24
- Minimo
- 67.67
- Massimo
- 68.19
- Volume
- 1.163 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.31%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.16%
21 settembre, domenica