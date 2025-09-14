CotizacionesSecciones
EDV
EDV: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

69.33 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EDV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 69.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.33.

Rango diario
69.00 70.33
Rango anual
61.56 80.67
Cierres anteriores
69.48
Open
69.94
Bid
69.33
Ask
69.63
Low
69.00
High
70.33
Volumen
1.489 K
Cambio diario
-0.22%
Cambio mensual
8.50%
Cambio a 6 meses
-2.17%
Cambio anual
-13.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B