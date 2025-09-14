Divisas / EDV
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
EDV: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
69.33 USD 0.15 (0.22%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EDV de hoy ha cambiado un -0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 69.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 70.33.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EDV News
- The Fed's Big Decision
- Economic Pulse Steady Amid Uncertain Rate Path
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Fed Watch: Will It Be DéJà Vu All Over Again?
- High Hopes From Central Banks
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- The Federal Reserve Is In The Hot Seat Today As Stagflation Risk Lurks
- A Fed Housing Fix That’s Hiding In Plain Sight
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- Rates Spark: A Dovish 25bp Or A Hawkish 50bp Rate Cut
- Investment Grade Outlook: What Would A Rate Cut Mean?
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
- New Highs, Low Drama
- How Will Fed Rate Cuts Impact Gold And Silver? Hint: Pay Attention To Real Interest Rates
- Weekly Commentary: Q2 '25 Z.1
- The Fed Is In Focus
- The Search For Goldilocks
- Weekly Market Pulse: Nuance Is Subtle
- Yield Curve Steepened Last Week, While U.S. Equity Indices Became Very Overbought
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
Rango diario
69.00 70.33
Rango anual
61.56 80.67
- Cierres anteriores
- 69.48
- Open
- 69.94
- Bid
- 69.33
- Ask
- 69.63
- Low
- 69.00
- High
- 70.33
- Volumen
- 1.489 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.50%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -2.17%
- Cambio anual
- -13.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B