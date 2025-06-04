Moedas / EDRY
EDRY: EuroDry Ltd
13.00 USD 0.51 (4.08%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EDRY para hoje mudou para 4.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.50 e o mais alto foi 16.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas EuroDry Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
12.50 16.14
Faixa anual
7.64 20.79
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.49
- Open
- 12.50
- Bid
- 13.00
- Ask
- 13.30
- Low
- 12.50
- High
- 16.14
- Volume
- 155
- Mudança diária
- 4.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 19.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 18.18%
- Mudança anual
- -36.86%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh