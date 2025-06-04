통화 / EDRY
EDRY: EuroDry Ltd
12.97 USD 0.03 (0.23%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EDRY 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.87이고 고가는 12.97이었습니다.
EuroDry Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
11.87 12.97
년간 변동
7.64 20.79
- 이전 종가
- 13.00
- 시가
- 12.10
- Bid
- 12.97
- Ask
- 13.27
- 저가
- 11.87
- 고가
- 12.97
- 볼륨
- 27
- 일일 변동
- -0.23%
- 월 변동
- 19.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.91%
- 년간 변동율
- -37.01%
20 9월, 토요일