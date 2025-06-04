시세섹션
통화 / EDRY
주식로 돌아가기

EDRY: EuroDry Ltd

12.97 USD 0.03 (0.23%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

EDRY 환율이 오늘 -0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.87이고 고가는 12.97이었습니다.

EuroDry Ltd 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EDRY News

일일 변동 비율
11.87 12.97
년간 변동
7.64 20.79
이전 종가
13.00
시가
12.10
Bid
12.97
Ask
13.27
저가
11.87
고가
12.97
볼륨
27
일일 변동
-0.23%
월 변동
19.21%
6개월 변동
17.91%
년간 변동율
-37.01%
20 9월, 토요일