EDRY: EuroDry Ltd

12.97 USD 0.03 (0.23%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EDRY ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.87 e ad un massimo di 12.97.

Segui le dinamiche di EuroDry Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.87 12.97
Intervallo Annuale
7.64 20.79
Chiusura Precedente
13.00
Apertura
12.10
Bid
12.97
Ask
13.27
Minimo
11.87
Massimo
12.97
Volume
27
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
19.21%
Variazione Semestrale
17.91%
Variazione Annuale
-37.01%
