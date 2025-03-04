Moedas / EBS
EBS: Emergent Biosolutions Inc
7.95 USD 0.16 (2.05%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EBS para hoje mudou para 2.05%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.79 e o mais alto foi 8.05.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Emergent Biosolutions Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EBS Notícias
H.C. Wainwright mantém recomendação de compra para ações da Emergent BioSolutions a US$ 15
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock at $15
Emergent BioSolutions recebe contrato de US$ 17 milhões para tratamento da varíola
- Emergent BioSolutions gets $17 million contract for smallpox treatment
H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock amid $56M contract
Emergent BioSolutions secures $56 million U.S. government contract
H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock with $15 target
Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
Emergent Biosolutions earnings beat by $0.26, revenue fell short of estimates
Emergent BioSolutions Q2 2025 slides: Profitability improves as transformation continues
Erste Group Q2 2025 slides reveal strong profit growth, improved outlook
Emergent BioSolutions stock rises on government contract modification
Emergent BioSolutions secures contract modification for smallpox treatment
Emergent BioSolutions adds KLOXXADO to online naloxone platform
Emergent BioSolutions: Strategic Turnaround Tricky, But I'm Still Hopeful
Emergent BioSolutions to join Russell 3000 Index after market close June 27
Emergent BioSolutions Supports Victoria's Voice Foundation's National Naloxone Awareness Day Efforts on June 6 to Encourage Americans to Be Prepared for Opioid Emergencies
Emergent BioSolutions at RBC Conference: Strategic Turnaround Focus
Erste Group acquires stake in Banco Santander's Polish businesses, shares surge
XOMA Royalty's Preferreds Still Offer Attractive Yields With A Biotech Twist (XOMA)
Emergent BioSolutions: I See Further Downside Ahead In This Value Trap (NYSE:EBS)
Stocks Drop As Trade War Escalates: What's Driving Markets Tuesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
7.79 8.05
Faixa anual
4.02 12.73
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.79
- Open
- 8.04
- Bid
- 7.95
- Ask
- 8.25
- Low
- 7.79
- High
- 8.05
- Volume
- 489
- Mudança diária
- 2.05%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 63.24%
- Mudança anual
- -3.87%
