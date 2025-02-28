Currencies / EBS
EBS: Emergent Biosolutions Inc
7.81 USD 0.19 (2.37%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EBS exchange rate has changed by -2.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.80 and at a high of 8.02.
Follow Emergent Biosolutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EBS News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock at $15
- Emergent BioSolutions gets $17 million contract for smallpox treatment
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock amid $56M contract
- Emergent BioSolutions secures $56 million U.S. government contract
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock with $15 target
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Emergent Biosolutions earnings beat by $0.26, revenue fell short of estimates
- Emergent BioSolutions Q2 2025 slides: Profitability improves as transformation continues
- Erste Group Q2 2025 slides reveal strong profit growth, improved outlook
- Emergent BioSolutions stock rises on government contract modification
- Emergent BioSolutions secures contract modification for smallpox treatment
- Emergent BioSolutions adds KLOXXADO to online naloxone platform
- Emergent BioSolutions: Strategic Turnaround Tricky, But I'm Still Hopeful
- Emergent BioSolutions to join Russell 3000 Index after market close June 27
- Emergent BioSolutions Supports Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s National Naloxone Awareness Day Efforts on June 6 to Encourage Americans to Be Prepared for Opioid Emergencies
- Emergent BioSolutions at RBC Conference: Strategic Turnaround Focus
- Erste Group acquires stake in Banco Santander’s Polish businesses, shares surge
- XOMA Royalty’s Preferreds Still Offer Attractive Yields With A Biotech Twist (XOMA)
- Emergent BioSolutions: I See Further Downside Ahead In This Value Trap (NYSE:EBS)
- Stocks Drop As Trade War Escalates: What's Driving Markets Tuesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tesla Rebounds While Tariffs Weigh On Manufacturing: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Nvidia, Tesla Lead Tech Stock Rebound: What's Driving Markets Friday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
Daily Range
7.80 8.02
Year Range
4.02 12.73
- Previous Close
- 8.00
- Open
- 7.99
- Bid
- 7.81
- Ask
- 8.11
- Low
- 7.80
- High
- 8.02
- Volume
- 850
- Daily Change
- -2.37%
- Month Change
- -5.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 60.37%
- Year Change
- -5.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%