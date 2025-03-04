通貨 / EBS
EBS: Emergent Biosolutions Inc
7.93 USD 0.14 (1.80%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EBSの今日の為替レートは、1.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.79の安値と8.05の高値で取引されました。
Emergent Biosolutions Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
EBS News
- H.C. ワインライト社、エマージェント・バイオソリューションズ株に15ドルの買い推奨を維持
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock at $15
- エマージェント・バイオソリューションズ、天然痘治療薬で1700万ドルの契約を獲得
- Emergent BioSolutions gets $17 million contract for smallpox treatment
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock amid $56M contract
- Emergent BioSolutions secures $56 million U.S. government contract
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock with $15 target
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Emergent Biosolutions earnings beat by $0.26, revenue fell short of estimates
- Emergent BioSolutions Q2 2025 slides: Profitability improves as transformation continues
- Erste Group Q2 2025 slides reveal strong profit growth, improved outlook
- Emergent BioSolutions stock rises on government contract modification
- Emergent BioSolutions secures contract modification for smallpox treatment
- Emergent BioSolutions adds KLOXXADO to online naloxone platform
- Emergent BioSolutions: Strategic Turnaround Tricky, But I'm Still Hopeful
- Emergent BioSolutions to join Russell 3000 Index after market close June 27
- Emergent BioSolutions Supports Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s National Naloxone Awareness Day Efforts on June 6 to Encourage Americans to Be Prepared for Opioid Emergencies
- Emergent BioSolutions at RBC Conference: Strategic Turnaround Focus
- Erste Group acquires stake in Banco Santander’s Polish businesses, shares surge
- XOMA Royalty’s Preferreds Still Offer Attractive Yields With A Biotech Twist (XOMA)
- Emergent BioSolutions: I See Further Downside Ahead In This Value Trap (NYSE:EBS)
- Stocks Drop As Trade War Escalates: What's Driving Markets Tuesday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
- Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
7.79 8.05
1年のレンジ
4.02 12.73
- 以前の終値
- 7.79
- 始値
- 8.04
- 買値
- 7.93
- 買値
- 8.23
- 安値
- 7.79
- 高値
- 8.05
- 出来高
- 1.079 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.80%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 62.83%
- 1年の変化
- -4.11%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K