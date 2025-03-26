통화 / EBS
EBS: Emergent Biosolutions Inc
8.22 USD 0.29 (3.66%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EBS 환율이 오늘 3.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.98이고 고가는 8.29이었습니다.
Emergent Biosolutions Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
EBS News
- Emergent BioSolutions, 국제 주문으로 2900만 달러 확보
- H.C. 웨인라이트, 이머전트 바이오솔루션에 ’매수’ 등급 재확인
- 에머전트 바이오솔루션스, 천연두 치료제 계약 1700만 달러 수주
일일 변동 비율
7.98 8.29
년간 변동
4.02 12.73
- 이전 종가
- 7.93
- 시가
- 8.05
- Bid
- 8.22
- Ask
- 8.52
- 저가
- 7.98
- 고가
- 8.29
- 볼륨
- 1.521 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.66%
- 월 변동
- -0.48%
- 6개월 변동
- 68.79%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.60%
20 9월, 토요일