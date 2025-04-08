Währungen / EBS
EBS: Emergent Biosolutions Inc
8.18 USD 0.25 (3.15%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EBS hat sich für heute um 3.15% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.98 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Emergent Biosolutions Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
EBS News
- Emergent BioSolutions sichert sich internationale Aufträge über 29 Millionen US-Dollar
- Emergent BioSolutions secures $29 million in international orders
- H.C. Wainwright bestätigt Kaufempfehlung für Emergent BioSolutions mit Kursziel 15 US-Dollar
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock at $15
- Pockenmedikament: Emergent BioSolutions sichert sich 17-Millionen-Dollar-Vertrag
- Emergent BioSolutions gets $17 million contract for smallpox treatment
- Emergent BioSolutions: H.C. Wainwright bestätigt Kaufempfehlung nach 56-Millionen-Dollar-Auftrag
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock amid $56M contract
- Emergent BioSolutions secures $56 million U.S. government contract
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Emergent BioSolutions stock with $15 target
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eli Lilly, Fortinet Lead Thursday Market Cap Stock Movers
- Emergent Biosolutions earnings beat by $0.26, revenue fell short of estimates
- Emergent BioSolutions Q2 2025 slides: Profitability improves as transformation continues
- Erste Group Q2 2025 slides reveal strong profit growth, improved outlook
- Emergent BioSolutions stock rises on government contract modification
- Emergent BioSolutions secures contract modification for smallpox treatment
- Emergent BioSolutions adds KLOXXADO to online naloxone platform
- Emergent BioSolutions: Strategic Turnaround Tricky, But I'm Still Hopeful
- Emergent BioSolutions to join Russell 3000 Index after market close June 27
- Emergent BioSolutions Supports Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s National Naloxone Awareness Day Efforts on June 6 to Encourage Americans to Be Prepared for Opioid Emergencies
- Emergent BioSolutions at RBC Conference: Strategic Turnaround Focus
- Erste Group acquires stake in Banco Santander’s Polish businesses, shares surge
- XOMA Royalty’s Preferreds Still Offer Attractive Yields With A Biotech Twist (XOMA)
Tagesspanne
7.98 8.20
Jahresspanne
4.02 12.73
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.93
- Eröffnung
- 8.05
- Bid
- 8.18
- Ask
- 8.48
- Tief
- 7.98
- Hoch
- 8.20
- Volumen
- 165
- Tagesänderung
- 3.15%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.97%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 67.97%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.09%
