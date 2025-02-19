CotaçõesSeções
DWM: WisdomTree International Equity Fund

66.26 USD 0.17 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do DWM para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.26 e o mais alto foi 66.48.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree International Equity Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
66.26 66.48
Faixa anual
51.78 67.09
Fechamento anterior
66.43
Open
66.42
Bid
66.26
Ask
66.56
Low
66.26
High
66.48
Volume
13
Mudança diária
-0.26%
Mudança mensal
2.17%
Mudança de 6 meses
14.22%
Mudança anual
15.98%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas
Atu.
0.800 milh
Projeç.
0.692 milh
Prév.
0.664 milh
14:00
USD
Venda de Casas Novas (Mensal)
Atu.
20.5%
Projeç.
7.9%
Prév.
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto
Atu.
-0.607 milh
Projeç.
-2.631 milh
Prév.
-9.285 milh
14:30
USD
EIA: Estoques de Petróleo Bruto em Cushing
Atu.
0.177 milh
Projeç.
-0.329 milh
Prév.
-0.296 milh
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 5 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.724%