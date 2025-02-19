Moedas / DWM
DWM: WisdomTree International Equity Fund
66.26 USD 0.17 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DWM para hoje mudou para -0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.26 e o mais alto foi 66.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WisdomTree International Equity Fund. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DWM Notícias
Faixa diária
66.26 66.48
Faixa anual
51.78 67.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.43
- Open
- 66.42
- Bid
- 66.26
- Ask
- 66.56
- Low
- 66.26
- High
- 66.48
- Volume
- 13
- Mudança diária
- -0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.22%
- Mudança anual
- 15.98%
24 setembro, quarta-feira
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 0.800 milh
- Projeç.
- 0.692 milh
- Prév.
- 0.664 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- 20.5%
- Projeç.
- 7.9%
- Prév.
- -1.8%
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- -0.607 milh
- Projeç.
- -2.631 milh
- Prév.
- -9.285 milh
14:30
USD
- Atu.
- 0.177 milh
- Projeç.
- -0.329 milh
- Prév.
- -0.296 milh
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 3.724%