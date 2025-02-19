QuotesSections
DWM: WisdomTree International Equity Fund

66.26 USD 0.17 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DWM exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.26 and at a high of 66.48.

Follow WisdomTree International Equity Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
66.26 66.48
Year Range
51.78 67.09
Previous Close
66.43
Open
66.42
Bid
66.26
Ask
66.56
Low
66.26
High
66.48
Volume
13
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
2.17%
6 Months Change
14.22%
Year Change
15.98%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
0.800 M
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.664 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
20.5%
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-1.8%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.607 M
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
0.177 M
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%