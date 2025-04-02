Moedas / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
84.21 USD 0.13 (0.15%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DOX para hoje mudou para 0.15%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 83.87 e o mais alto foi 84.31.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amdocs Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
DOX Notícias
Faixa diária
83.87 84.31
Faixa anual
78.61 95.40
- Fechamento anterior
- 84.08
- Open
- 83.87
- Bid
- 84.21
- Ask
- 84.51
- Low
- 83.87
- High
- 84.31
- Volume
- 36
- Mudança diária
- 0.15%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.87%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.80%
- Mudança anual
- -3.51%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh