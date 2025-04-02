Valute / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
83.79 USD 0.70 (0.83%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DOX ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.48 e ad un massimo di 84.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Amdocs Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
83.48 84.95
Intervallo Annuale
78.61 95.40
- Chiusura Precedente
- 84.49
- Apertura
- 84.95
- Bid
- 83.79
- Ask
- 84.09
- Minimo
- 83.48
- Massimo
- 84.95
- Volume
- 1.866 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.83%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.99%
20 settembre, sabato