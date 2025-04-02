QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DOX
Tornare a Azioni

DOX: Amdocs Limited

83.79 USD 0.70 (0.83%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DOX ha avuto una variazione del -0.83% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 83.48 e ad un massimo di 84.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Amdocs Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DOX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
83.48 84.95
Intervallo Annuale
78.61 95.40
Chiusura Precedente
84.49
Apertura
84.95
Bid
83.79
Ask
84.09
Minimo
83.48
Massimo
84.95
Volume
1.866 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.83%
Variazione Mensile
-1.37%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.26%
Variazione Annuale
-3.99%
20 settembre, sabato