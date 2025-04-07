CotizacionesSecciones
DOX: Amdocs Limited

84.08 USD 0.10 (0.12%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DOX de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 83.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 85.14.

Rango diario
83.77 85.14
Rango anual
78.61 95.40
Cierres anteriores
83.98
Open
84.32
Bid
84.08
Ask
84.38
Low
83.77
High
85.14
Volumen
1.430 K
Cambio diario
0.12%
Cambio mensual
-1.02%
Cambio a 6 meses
-7.94%
Cambio anual
-3.66%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B