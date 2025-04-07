Divisas / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
84.08 USD 0.10 (0.12%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DOX de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 83.77, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 85.14.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Amdocs Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
83.77 85.14
Rango anual
78.61 95.40
- Cierres anteriores
- 83.98
- Open
- 84.32
- Bid
- 84.08
- Ask
- 84.38
- Low
- 83.77
- High
- 85.14
- Volumen
- 1.430 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.94%
- Cambio anual
- -3.66%
