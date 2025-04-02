通貨 / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
84.49 USD 0.41 (0.49%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DOXの今日の為替レートは、0.49%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり83.87の安値と84.75の高値で取引されました。
Amdocs Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
DOX News
- Optimum selects Amdocs for AI-powered billing transformation
- Why Amdocs (DOX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Amdocs: In-Line Q3 Supports A Hold (NASDAQ:DOX)
- CSG Systems stock price target raised to $70 from $66 at Stifel
- Amdocs Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Amdocs Q3 2025 sees revenue growth amid EPS miss
- Amdocs Q3 2025 presentation: Operating margin jumps 280 bps as cloud strategy advances
- Amdocs (DOX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Amdocs earnings missed by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Fair Isaac (FICO) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FLPKX)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- From Generic to Verticalized: Amdocs Unveils a Standard for Skilled, Trustworthy Telco-Grade AI Agents
- DTW 2025: Amdocs Unveils MVNO&GO: A SaaS Platform to Accelerate Digital Connectivity for MVNOs
- PLDT and Smart Complete Significant Milestone in Cloud Modernization Project with Amdocs and Expand Engagement to Include Data Platforms Upgrade and Migration
- Amdocs shares fall as revenue outlook disappoints
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 20
- Palm Valley Capital Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (PVCMX)
- Goldman Sachs sees some safe-harbor stocks in trade-war storm
1日のレンジ
83.87 84.75
1年のレンジ
78.61 95.40
- 以前の終値
- 84.08
- 始値
- 83.87
- 買値
- 84.49
- 買値
- 84.79
- 安値
- 83.87
- 高値
- 84.75
- 出来高
- 1.372 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.49%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.54%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.49%
- 1年の変化
- -3.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K