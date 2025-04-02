Währungen / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
84.49 USD 0.41 (0.49%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DOX hat sich für heute um 0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 83.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 84.75 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amdocs Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
83.87 84.75
Jahresspanne
78.61 95.40
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 84.08
- Eröffnung
- 83.87
- Bid
- 84.49
- Ask
- 84.79
- Tief
- 83.87
- Hoch
- 84.75
- Volumen
- 1.372 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.49%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.49%
- Jahresänderung
- -3.19%
