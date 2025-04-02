KurseKategorien
DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited

84.49 USD 0.41 (0.49%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DOX hat sich für heute um 0.49% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 83.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 84.75 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Amdocs Limited-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
83.87 84.75
Jahresspanne
78.61 95.40
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
84.08
Eröffnung
83.87
Bid
84.49
Ask
84.79
Tief
83.87
Hoch
84.75
Volumen
1.372 K
Tagesänderung
0.49%
Monatsänderung
-0.54%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.49%
Jahresänderung
-3.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K