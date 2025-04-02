Devises / DOX
DOX: Amdocs Limited
83.79 USD 0.70 (0.83%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DOX a changé de -0.83% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 83.48 et à un maximum de 84.95.
Suivez la dynamique Amdocs Limited. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
DOX Nouvelles
Range quotidien
83.48 84.95
Range Annuel
78.61 95.40
- Clôture Précédente
- 84.49
- Ouverture
- 84.95
- Bid
- 83.79
- Ask
- 84.09
- Plus Bas
- 83.48
- Plus Haut
- 84.95
- Volume
- 1.866 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.83%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.37%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.26%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.99%
20 septembre, samedi